Foxconn posts profit growth on strong AI server demand

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, posted a 17% increase in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, exceeding market expectations amid sustained demand for artificial intelligence servers.

Net profit for the July-September ​period for Nvidia's ‌biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler was T$57.67 billion ($1.89 ⁠billion), ​versus an ​LSEG consensus estimate of T$50.4 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


