France arrests captain of tanker seized from Russian fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of the Russian tanker Grinch, which was intercepted by France, has been arrested.

Earlier, the French Navy published an operational photo from aboard the tanker on the official account of the General Staff of the French Army on X (Twitter), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 58-year-old Indian citizen was taken into custody at the request of the Marseille prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation into “flag defect” and false ship documents.

The vessel was intercepted on January 22 in the Alboran Sea between Spain and North Africa and escorted by the French navy to the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer.

The tanker is currently anchored near Martigues under the protection of a navy ship and gendarmerie patrol boats to ensure the safety of the investigation.

News.Az