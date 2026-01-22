France intercepts suspected Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in Mediterranean

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has announced the seizure of an oil tanker in the Mediterranean, suspected of being part of Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet."

French President Emmanuel Macron said the tanker, named the Grinch, was "subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The French navy, with the assistance of allies, boarded the vessel on Thursday morning between Spain and Morocco. French maritime authorities said that a search of the vessel had "confirmed the doubts as to the regularity of the flag".

Russia's so-called shadow fleet is a clandestine network of tankers used to evade Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Announcing the interception on X, Macron said: "We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions.

"The activities of the "shadow fleet" contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine."

The French president added that an investigation had been launched and the vessel had been"diverted".

The Grinch was travelling from the Arctic port of Murmansk in northern Russia when it was intercepted, French authorities said. The vessel had been flying a Comoros flag, according to ship tracking websites marinetraffic and vesselfinder.

The navies of other countries assisted the operation, according to French maritime police. A UK defence source confirmed Britain's involvement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the action, saying it was "exactly the kind of resolve needed to ensure that Russian oil no longer finances Russia's war".

"Vessels must be apprehended. And wouldn't it be fair to confiscate and sell the oil carried by these tankers?" he said on X.

Speaking at Davos earlier on Thursday, Zelensky criticised European leaders, saying "Europe loves to discuss the future but avoids taking action".

