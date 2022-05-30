French foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna has arrived in the city of Kyiv, News.Az reports.

During her visit, Colonna will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kouleba.

"Just arrived in Ukraine to show France's support for the Ukrainian people," Colonna said on Twitter.

"The minister wants to show France's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its full determination to reinforce its support, from a humanitarian and financial point of view, as well as in terms of supplying defence equipment," the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

