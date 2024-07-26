French railway company targeted by vandalism ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French railway company SNCF announed on Friday that it had been the victim of vandalism ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, News.Az reports citing CNN.

SNCF called the overnight disruption a “massive attack aimed at paralyzing the high-speed line network.”In a post on X, SNCF said “a large number of trains were diverted or canceled,” and asked “all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not go to the station.”The railway operator said the disruption hit Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines, with damage caused to several of its facilities. SNCF said one of the acts was “foiled.”Travel on these lines is “very disrupted,” with the railway network needing to divert and cancel a large number of trains, SNCF said. Disruptions - which it estimates could impact around 800,000 travelers - were expected throughout the weekend as work crews oversee repairs, it added.

