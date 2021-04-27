News.az
News
Vandalism
Tag:
Vandalism
Philadelphia hit by looting, vandalism following Eagles' Super Bowl win -
VIDEO
10 Feb 2025-12:00
Seven mosques and school vandalised with Islamophobic graffiti in London
27 Jan 2025-21:32
French railway company targeted by vandalism ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
26 Jul 2024-13:23
ASALA claims responsibility for vandalism against synagogue in Yerevan
(VIDEO)
04 Oct 2023-08:48
UNESCO keeps mum on Armenia’s crimes in Azerbaijan: Turkish-Azerbaijani Foundation
08 Dec 2022-13:12
Azerbaijan submits all materials on Armenian vandalism to European Court
10 Oct 2022-08:20
Mass grave found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand ‘another trace of Armenian vandalism’: MP
05 Oct 2022-07:14
Azerbaijani monuments silently destroyed in territory of present-day Armenia
14 May 2022-13:05
Ghandi’s statue desecrated in Yerevan
(PHOTO)
27 Apr 2021-16:09
Armenia's vandalism highlighted at UN meeting
20 Feb 2021-11:51
