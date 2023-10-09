"Fukushima - lessons for Metsamor" film prepared by Azerbaijani journalist (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary “Fukushima - 12 years after. Lessons to Metsamor” was filmed on CBC TV Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A film by a journalist and political analyst Anastasia Lavrina takes place 12 years after the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant on the Pacific coast of northern Japan. The worst accident at a nuclear power plant since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 has put safety concerns for millions. Twelve years after, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant remains a complex, highly hazardous toxic waste site.

People in the surrounding regions are still affected by the 11 March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima. Massive amounts of fatally radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside the reactors. The film crew visited the Fukushima nuclear plant where the radiation level remains high.

The author of the film Anastasia Lavrina draws an analogy with the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, built according to Soviet standards in 1979, which is considered one of the most dangerous in the world due to its location in a seismically active zone.

A possible radioactive leak in the power plant located in the earthquake zone will affect the lives of at least 1.5 million people, in Armenia itself and in Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Southern Europe.

