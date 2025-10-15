Full text: CPC guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era: Practice and achievements

Full text: CPC guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era: Practice and achievements

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper titled "CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements."

News.Az, citing the State Council, presents the full text of the CPC guidelines.

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full text: CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements

News.Az