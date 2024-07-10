News.az
Tag:
Xinjiang
World’s longest expressway tunnel opens in Xinjiang
26 Dec 2025-10:34
World’s longest tunnel to open in China's Xinjiang by year-end
19 Dec 2025-12:52
9 killed, 7 injured in expressway collisions in Xinjiang
07 Dec 2025-06:48
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits China’s Xinjiang region
04 Dec 2025-12:15
Full text: CPC guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era: Practice and achievements
15 Oct 2025-10:27
China criticizes Thai art exhibition for ‘distorting’ policies on Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong
11 Aug 2025-16:31
CPEC: Opportunities for Azerbaijan and Central Asia
08 Aug 2024-08:24
SCO member states conduct joint counterterrorism drills in China
23 Jul 2024-13:09
China, UAE hold launch air force exercise
10 Jul 2024-14:39
