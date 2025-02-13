Gas explosion at Taiwan shopping mall leaves five dead, 26 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shopping mall explosion in Taiwan on Thursday resulted in at least five deaths and 26 injuries.

The gas explosion happened on the 12th floor of the mall in Taichung, damaging the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Taiwan's National Fire Agency, 235 people were evacuated from the building and immediate area around it as over 130 firefighters worked the scene.

Taichung Fire Department video showed extensive damage to the 12th floor where a food court had been under construction.

According to a local media report, the Taichung Fire Bureau said four people were blown out of windows on the 12th floor by the blast, which showered debris onto the street below as smoke poured from the building.

A 47-year-old witness who lives close to the store that exploded said "I thought it was an earthquake or maybe a bomb."

"The Ministry of Health and Welfare is actively coordinating medical resources to provide the best medical assistance to the injured, and hope that the injured will recover soon," Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in a Facebook post.

He asked that relevant departments "clarify the cause of the accident as soon as possible."

