Gas price cap will not lead to anything good — Putin

The introduction of a price cap on natural gas will not lead to anything good, this measure is similar to a price cap on oil, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on Thursday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"As I understand it, this is similar. Another attempt at administrative regulation of prices. It will not lead to anything good in the gas or oil sector," he said.


