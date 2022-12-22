Gas price cap will not lead to anything good — Putin
The introduction of a price cap on natural gas will not lead to anything good, this measure is similar to a price cap on oil, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference on Thursday, News.az reports citing TASS.
"As I understand it, this is similar. Another attempt at administrative regulation of prices. It will not lead to anything good in the gas or oil sector," he said.