Why Estée Lauder called off its massive beauty merger with Puig

Why Estée Lauder called off its massive beauty merger with Puig

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Estée Lauder has walked away from high-stakes merger discussions with Spanish fragrance powerhouse Puig, a decision that Wall Street analysts are praising as a prudent move to protect the company's balance sheet and keep management focused on its ongoing corporate turnaround.

The collapsed deal would have created a premium beauty conglomerate better equipped to challenge global industry leader L’Oréal. However, investors fiercely resisted the transaction, fearing it would overextend Estée Lauder's balance sheet, where net debt is currently running at roughly five times EBITDA, and distract from its critical internal restructuring, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the announcement that talks had been terminated, Estée Lauder’s shares surged 10%. While investor backlash played a notable role in cooling the negotiations, sources report that the primary catalysts for the collapse were deep disagreements between the two company's powerful controlling families, alongside complex demands involving make-up magnate Charlotte Tilbury, a highly popular brand in which Puig holds a major stake.

The exit from mega-merger talks leaves the owner of Clinique and M.A.C with the financial flexibility to pursue smaller, high-growth niche operators. CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, driving the company's "Beauty Reimagined" restructuring program, has maintained that reviving organic growth remains his absolute priority.

"Although it has walked away from Puig, we think Estée could look to acquire smaller, niche operators to enhance its category or geographic standing," noted Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, citing skepticism over the sheer scale and distraction a Puig merger would have triggered.

Rather than chasing multi-billion-dollar consolidations, Estée Lauder is actively executing a blueprint focused on emerging markets and localized prestige brands:

Forest Essentials Buyout: Earlier this week, Estée Lauder completed a full acquisition of India-based prestige brand Forest Essentials, capping off a relationship that began with a minority investment in 2008. The move has already nearly doubled Estée Lauder’s market share in India.

111SKIN Partnership: The company recently secured a strategic minority stake in London-based luxury skincare brand 111SKIN to capture high-income skincare consumers.

Xinu Investment: In November, the beauty giant expanded its premium scent portfolio by acquiring a minority stake in Mexico-based artisanal fragrance brand Xinu.

By shifting away from Puig, management can pour its energy directly into stabilizing its core business. Estée Lauder is currently aggressively streamlining its global supply chain, ramping up localized marketing, and targeting resilient, high-income demographics.

The restructuring includes aggressive cost-cutting measures. Earlier this month, the company announced it would eliminate up to 3,000 additional global roles, pushing its total projected job cuts to 10,000 as it aggressively pursues up to $1.2 billion in annual structural cost savings. Analysts at Jefferies noted that avoiding the complex Puig transaction allows the firm to deploy its freed-up capital toward high-growth mass and "masstige" brands, particularly within the skin and color cosmetics tiers.

News.Az