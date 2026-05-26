China warns Quad against ‘bloc confrontation’ amid rising tensions

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China on Tuesday criticized the Quad alliance comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, warning the group against targeting other countries, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“We do not support exclusive ‘small circles’ or bloc confrontation, and no cooperation should undermine mutual trust and cooperation among countries in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing, coinciding with a meeting of the Quad’s top diplomats.

She added: “We have always believed that cooperation between countries should help promote regional peace, stability and prosperity and should not target any third party.”

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for talks in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the four countries announced new initiatives focused on maritime surveillance, critical mineral supply chains, and energy security.

In a joint statement, the Quad foreign ministers also expressed that they “remain seriously concerned about the situation” in the disputed South China Sea and East China Sea.

They further stated: “We reiterate our strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions, including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region.”

The Quad, established in 2007, has expanded cooperation in recent years amid growing geopolitical tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mao Ning also responded to remarks by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, who said Japan’s “exclusively defense-oriented policy” remains unchanged and rejected Chinese claims about Japanese neo-militarism as unfounded.

She urged Japan to “draw profound lessons from history, honor its commitment to peace and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.”

“What Japan does matters far more than what it says,” she added.

News.Az