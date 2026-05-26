Iran courts issue prison sentences, asset seizures in security-related cases

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Iranian courts have issued a series of rulings involving long prison sentences, corporal punishment and asset seizures in separate cases linked to national security, protests and alleged cooperation with foreign actors, according to foreign-based HRANA and state media reports.

In Tehran, a man identified as Bijan Kazemi has been sentenced by Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court to 37 years and six months in prison, News.Az reports, citing HRANA. The ruling, issued by Judge Abolghasem Salavati, relates to charges including “assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security” and “membership in groups opposing the state.” Kazemi, who is currently held in Evin Prison, was tried in February 2026. An additional allegation concerning the procurement of a weapon for an attack on judges Razini and Moghiseh was also included in the case file.

In Khuzestan province, Hojat Al-Mohammadi has been sentenced to 21 years in prison by Branch 3 of the Ahvaz Revolutionary Court, HRANA said. He was convicted on charges including “propaganda against the system,” “disrupting public order,” and “cooperation with anti-system groups.” He was arrested in September 2024 and has been held at Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz.

In Isfahan province, detainee Ilya Ben-Rashid, 22, has been sentenced by a criminal court in Shahin Shahr to six months in prison and 20 lashes over theft-related charges. HRANA said a separate part of his case, involving more serious accusations including “enmity against God (moharebeh),” remains under review by the Revolutionary Court.

Separately, the chief justice of Ilam province announced the confiscation of assets belonging to seven individuals accused of “espionage and collaboration with the Zionist regime,” according to Iran’s Mizan News Agency. The assets reportedly include homes, vehicles and bank holdings. Authorities did not disclose the identities of those affected.

According to HRANA, the announcement comes amid a broader judicial crackdown. Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has previously said courts were issuing orders for the seizure of assets linked to individuals accused of cooperating with what he described as “the enemy,” warning that such cases could carry severe penalties, including capital punishment.

Following his directive, Iranian authorities also introduced a new digital financial monitoring system known as “Saham,” which enables courts and prosecutors to identify and freeze assets nationwide in real time, according to official statements.

The judiciary has not provided independent verification of the allegations in the cases cited.

News.Az