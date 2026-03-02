Yandex metrika counter

Gas prices in Europe surge after Qatar stops LNG production

  • Economics
  • Share
Gas prices in Europe surge after Qatar stops LNG production
Photo: Getty Images

European gas prices soared nearly 50% following a production halt by Qatar Energy, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, due to attacks in the Middle East.

The Dutch TTF front-month contract climbed 14.56 euros to 46.52 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) ($15.92/mmBtu) by 12:55 GMT, while the British April contract rose 40.83 pence to 119.40 pence per therm. Earlier in the day, prices were already about 25% higher, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Asian LNG benchmarks also jumped, with the S&P Global Energy Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) up nearly 39% to $15.068 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Analysts warned of further spikes if Qatari LNG disruptions continue. Warren Patterson of ING said prices could hit 80–100 euros/MWh ($28–35/mmBtu) if the supply shortage persists.

Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president at Wood Mackenzie, noted that reduced LNG flows could intensify competition between Asia and Europe for available cargoes.

 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      