Gas prices in Europe surge after Qatar stops LNG production

The Dutch TTF front-month contract climbed 14.56 euros to 46.52 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) ($15.92/mmBtu) by 12:55 GMT, while the British April contract rose 40.83 pence to 119.40 pence per therm. Earlier in the day, prices were already about 25% higher, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Asian LNG benchmarks also jumped, with the S&P Global Energy Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) up nearly 39% to $15.068 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Analysts warned of further spikes if Qatari LNG disruptions continue. Warren Patterson of ING said prices could hit 80–100 euros/MWh ($28–35/mmBtu) if the supply shortage persists.

Massimo Di Odoardo, vice president at Wood Mackenzie, noted that reduced LNG flows could intensify competition between Asia and Europe for available cargoes.