Tom Brady sparks new dating rumors after party with Yael Cohen Braun

Retired NFL legend Tom Brady has once again become the subject of dating speculation after reportedly being seen with Yael Cohen Braun at a star-studded party in Los Angeles.

According to reports citing sources at the event, Brady and Cohen Braun were spotted spending time together during a birthday celebration attended by several celebrities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The gathering was reportedly hosted at the Los Angeles residence of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The party celebrated former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, who previously had a relationship with Sánchez.

Sources said Brady and Cohen Braun were seen talking closely at the bar during the event, and some attendees claimed the pair later left the party together, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

The latest speculation comes shortly after Brady was linked to influencer Alix Earle.

Rumors about Brady and Earle began around New Year’s Eve, when they were reportedly seen together in St. Barts. The pair were also said to have attended a Super Bowl party in Northern California, where Brady was allegedly seen with his arms around the influencer.

However, reports later suggested the two did not interact at a recent launch party for the private club Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas.

Brady has frequently been the subject of relationship rumors since his 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

News.Az