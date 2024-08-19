Gazprom and SOCAR to enhance strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom and SOCAR have reached an agreement to expand their multifaceted strategic partnership, the corresponding agreement was reached during the visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports via Gazprom PJSC.

According to the information, a delegation of Gazprom PJSC, headed by Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller, took part in events within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Republic of Azerbaijan.Alexey Miller noted that the mutually beneficial, partnership-based interaction between Gazprom and SOCAR is developing dynamically."In particular, this concerns the North-South project, the signing of a comprehensive scientific and technical cooperation program in September of this year. An agreement was reached to expand the multifaceted strategic partnership", Miller noted.

News.Az