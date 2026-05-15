Presidential Library introduces the electronic resource ‘WUF13 Azerbaijan’

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From May 17 to 22, Baku will host the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), considered one of the world’s leading platforms for urban development.

In connection with this prestigious event—an important indicator of Azerbaijan’s growing international standing, its active participation in global initiatives, and its modern vision for sustainable development—the Presidential Library has prepared an electronic information resource entitled “WUF13 Azerbaijan” within the framework of the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Built on a database system, the project consists of 7 sections and 8 subsections. It provides information on the history, fields of activity, governance structure, and executive directors of UN-Habitat, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, who headed the organization during different periods.

The electronic resource also provides extensive information on the establishment and development of the World Urban Forums, the sessions convened over the years, as well as the Forum’s main objectives and priority directions. The resource features materials covering sustainable urban development, urbanization processes, and contemporary approaches to urban planning.

The “WUF13 Azerbaijan” project is available in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian. The multilingual presentation of the resource is of significant importance for informing the international audience and promoting Azerbaijan’s participation in the global urban development agenda.

The Presidential Library invites readers, researchers, and all users interested in the subject to explore the “WUF13 Azerbaijan” electronic information resource and benefit from the materials presented on urban planning and sustainable urban development.

News.Az