Rwandan president shrugs off US sanctions over DR Congo tensions

Kagame said the sanctions were acknowledged but would not force Kigali to “capitulate,” as tensions continue between Rwanda and the DR Congo over alleged support for armed groups operating in the region. The US measures target Rwandan military officials and are part of broader efforts by Washington to push for stability in the conflict zone, News.Az reports, citing Semafor.

The dispute forms part of a wider regional crisis in eastern DR Congo, where fighting between government forces and rebel groups has continued despite US-led diplomatic efforts and previous peace agreements. Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing armed factions, while maintaining that its security concerns stem from cross-border threats.