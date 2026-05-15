Protests greet Chancellor Merz amid policy backlash

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Chancellor Friedrich Merz was met with loud boos on Friday while speaking at a German Catholic event in Wurzburg, as some attendees protested the government’s economic and climate policies.

Tensions flared after a young participant challenged Merz over his recent remarks suggesting Germans should work longer hours. The participant also criticized government plans to overhaul the social security system and complained about higher living costs, prompting the chancellor to defend his position, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

“In my party, no one has ever said that people in Germany are lazy. Nor have I,” Merz said, adding that his widely debated remarks merely questioned the feasibility of a four-day workweek.

“A country like Switzerland has working hours that are 200 hours a year longer than Germany’s. And Switzerland is demonstrably better off than we are,” he said.

As Merz tried to explain his position, several young people interrupted, chanting that the government’s policies are leading the country into a “catastrophic” situation. They also protested what they described as a rollback of climate pledges through recent changes in the energy policies.

Despite the moderator’s attempts to restore order, the young protesters kept shouting and whistling. Some unfurled a banner accusing Merz of fueling the climate crisis through his policies. Security personnel eventually escorted several of them out of the hall.

It was the second time in a week that the chancellor’s public remarks were met with significant disruption. On Tuesday, during a speech at a trade union congress in Berlin, Merz faced similar heckling. While he advocated for economic reforms and changes to the country’s social security system, his speech was punctuated by boos and whistles from the delegates.

News.Az