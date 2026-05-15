Huge fire at Russian Ryazan oil refinery after strike - VIDEO

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A major fire has broken out at the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia following a reported Ukrainian strike overnight on May 15, according to Ukrainian military statements.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces said the facility was hit by drone units operating in coordination with several branches of the military and intelligence services. Explosions were reported on the refinery grounds, followed by a large-scale fire, News.Az reports, citing the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Ryazan refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil processing plants, is operated by Rosneft and is considered a key part of the country’s fuel supply chain, including production of jet fuel used by the Russian military.

Ukrainian sources claimed the strike caused significant damage, though the full extent of the impact has not yet been independently verified. Russian authorities have not provided detailed confirmation of the reported destruction.

The refinery is among the top five in Russia by capacity, processing millions of tons of crude oil annually and producing gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. It plays a strategic role in supplying both civilian energy needs and military logistics.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of Ukrainian drone operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure, including refineries, pumping stations, and fuel depots deep inside Russian territory.

Ukrainian officials also reported additional strikes on military and logistics targets in occupied regions, including ammunition depots, electronic warfare facilities, and radar installations, as the conflict continues to expand into critical infrastructure targets.

News.Az