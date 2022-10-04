Yandex metrika counter

Gazprom may halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20

Gazprom may halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Gazprom reserves all rights, including the right to completely halt supplies in case of breach of the gas payment obligation by October 20, 2022, and the right to cancel the contract at any time due to the gross violation of timeframe to conclude the agreement for settlement of the legacy debt of Moldovagaz. Further on, any requests of the Moldovan side anticipating changes in contract terms will be formalized only as appropriate addenda to the contract," Gazprom said.


