GCC Ministerial Council praises Qatar’s role in Gaza ceasefire efforts

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) praised the tireless efforts of the State of Qatar, in close coordination with its mediation partners—primarily the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States—to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, secure the release of hostages, and ensure the unhindered delivery of vital humanitarian aid.

The Council stressed the imperative of bringing the Israeli aggression on the Strip to an end and called for extending full-fledged political and diplomatic backing to reach an enduring and comprehensive resolution, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



The final communique, issued following the 164th Session of the GCC Ministerial Council, convened Monday in Kuwait, reaffirmed the GCC’s unwavering position in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and underscored the urgency of alleviating their protracted suffering.



The Council called for an immediate end to the Israeli-imposed blockade, the full opening of all border crossings to facilitate the unhindered entry of humanitarian and relief aid, as well as essential supplies, and the guaranteed, uninterrupted delivery of these necessities to the civilian population across the Strip.



The Council condemned the announcement by the Israeli occupation authorities regarding the establishment of an agency aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, affirming its unequivocal support for the resilience of the Palestinian people on their territories.



It firmly rejected all attempts to depopulate Gaza and underscored the imperative of respecting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their own soil, while warning against any destabilizing actions that seek to undermine their inalienable rights.



In addition, the Council held the Israeli occupation fully accountable for its persistent violations and brutal assaults on the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the martyrdom of tens of thousands of civilians, mostly women and children, acts that constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international humanitarian law.



The Council condemned the Israeli occupation's ratification of the plan to fragment 13 settlement enclaves in the West Bank, its relentless construction of settlement units across the occupied Palestinian territory, and the forcible eviction of Palestinians from their homes.



It reaffirmed its outright rejection of any attempts to annex West Bank settlements to the Israeli entity.



On the Gulf front, the Council underscored its enduring commitment to the strength and cohesion of the GCC, the unity of its ranks, and the advancement of greater coordination, integration, and interconnectedness across all sectors, so as to fulfill the aspirations of GCC citizens.



It affirmed that its member states stand in absolute solidarity in the face of any threat targeting any of the GCC states.

The Council took note of the political efforts spearheaded by GCC member states and Arab nations to cease the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, commending the humanitarian and relief assistance extended by GCC states to Gaza, including the popular campaigns launched to support the Palestinian people and ensure the delivery of life-saving aid to the embattled population.



The Council hailed the outcomes of the Gulf-US Summit 2025, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2025, and the Second ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, convened on May 27, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Both summits underscored the growing strategic alignment and reinforced multilateral cooperation frameworks.



On the Syrian issue, the Council stressed the imperative of upholding Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial unity, unequivocally rejecting any foreign meddling in its internal affairs. It affirmed that the security and stability of Syria constitute a fundamental pillar of regional security architecture.



On the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Council reiterated that its stance is anchored in the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, emphasizing the preservation of the rules-based international order founded on respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.



The communique further took note of the diplomatic efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly its hosting of direct talks between the Russian Federation and the United States of America over Ukraine crisis, expressing hope that such engagements would culminate in advancing their intended objectives of bolstering security and stability.



It welcomed the ceasefire deal reached between India and Pakistan and their decision to prioritize wisdom and restraint, expressing hope that this development would pave the way for restoring security and stability across the region.

News.Az