Georgian PM presents Green Economy concept

The ‘Green Economy’ strategy presented to the public by the Prime Minister of Georgia yesterday evening focuses on environmental protection to improve the ecolo

The government has two priorities in this strategy: neutralize the results of previously careless environmental management and preserve existing natural resources in a way to ensure that Georgia is perceived as a country with a green economy.

"I would say this is a new way of life which means we are taking care of the environment and share responsibilities while receiving fresh air, water, and quality food instead,” PM Bakhtadze said adding the government is going to step by step tighten the environmental regulations to become closer to EU standards.

Improving the quality of atmospheric air is one of the top priorities.

The government of Georgia has already approved the atmospheric air standard, which will enter into force starting from August 1, 2018, allowing state bodies to measure the quality of the air in accordance with European standards. The evaluation system will be based on an already developed automatic monitoring network which is going to be widened.

At the same time, a special web-portal will be launched where citizens will be able to get information about air quality in certain locations online.

