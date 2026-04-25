Turkiye may join Hormuz demining after Iran-US deal

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Turkiye could take part in potential demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz following a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States, according to Turkish officials.

Speaking in London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that a technical multinational team would likely be formed to carry out mine-clearing work in the vital shipping route if a deal is reached. He described such efforts as a humanitarian necessity in principle, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fidan said Turkiye would not object to participating in such operations under those conditions, though he stressed that the situation would be reassessed if the mission structure changed or if participating countries became involved in renewed conflict.

The comments come amid ongoing diplomatic discussions between Iran and United States, where broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, are also being addressed.

Fidan added that he expects technical talks to continue in future rounds, including meetings in Pakistan, where negotiators hope to resolve key outstanding issues.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, making any security or clearance operation in the area highly significant for global trade and energy markets.

News.Az