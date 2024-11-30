Georgian president not going to step down
@TASS
President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili said she would not step down from her office despite the expiration of her mandate because the parliament is "illegitimate," News.az reports citing TASS.
"I remain your president; there is no legitimate parliament existing. Accordingly, the illegitimate parliament cannot elect the new president. Thus, inauguration will not take place. And my mandate continues until there is the legitimately elected president," Zurabishvili said in her televised address.
