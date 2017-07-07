Yandex metrika counter

Georgian President pardons 170 prisoners

Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili has pardoned 170 inmates, head of the Pardon Commission Zviad Koridze said.

"120 out of the pardoned will be released today, while the remaining 50 will have their prison terms commuted. Nine from the pardoned are women," Agenda.ge cited him as saying.

The Commission discussed 1073 cases in total.

News.Az


