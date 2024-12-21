German Christmas market car-ramming death toll climbs to 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four were killed, including a child, and at least 200 were injured after a car ploughed into crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany on Friday.

As many as 41 were gravely injured in the car ramming, while 86 people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries, News.Az reports, citing German media.Local officials had said Friday that the initial death toll of two was likely to rise.The suspected Magdeburg attacker is reportedly an activist who holds critical views on Islam and is a supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).The DPA news agency said the 50-year-old Saudi doctor, who has permanent residency in Germany, had previously described himself as an ex-Muslim.The news agency said the alleged perpetrator had written negative social media posts about German authorities.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to visit the scene of a deadly car-ramming of visitors at the Magdeburg Christmas market.Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will visit the market, where flowers of condolences have already been laid.The German state of Saxony-Anhalt, of which Magdeburg is the capital, has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all official buildings following Friday night's deadly attack.Public buildings in the city, including cultural institutions such as theaters and museums, are to remain closed for the "coming days," according to authorities.Magdeburg said it would create a place of vigil near the Johanniskirche (St. John's Church) for the public to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims.A memorial service will be held in Magdeburg Cathedral on Saturday evening.

News.Az