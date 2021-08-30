Yandex metrika counter

German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

Germany’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated to hit a fresh 13-year high in August, data showed on Monday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe’s largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 3.4% compared with 3.1% in July, the Federal Statistics Office said. This was in line with a Reuters poll.

The August reading was the highest since July 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate also hit 3.4%. 

