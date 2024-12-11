German President Steinmeier visits Nigeria for energy discussions

+ ↺ − 16 px

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday was in Nigeria for two days of talks aimed at bolstering Berlin's energy ties with Abuja, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Nigeria is Germany's second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.Steinmeier, who met Wednesday with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, traveled with an entourage of high-profile German business leaders from various energy, finance, distribution and tech companies.Speaking of collaboration between the two nations on gas and oil production and beyond, Steinmeier said, "We have one of the longest energy partnerships that Germany has ever had."Steinmeier said the "energy partnership" between Germany — Europe's largest economy — and Nigeria — Africa's most populous nation — has gravitated "towards solar and wind power in recent years" but the next goal is "hydrogen production.""We have the sun here in Nigeria, you have the technology," Tinubu said, as Steinmeier added that Berlin now has its sights set on the next step, green hydrogen, saying, "In Germany, we have the technology for that, too."President Tinubu said his goal was to "continue to give you assurance that our business doors are open and our reforms are working very well," adding, "Our businessmen and policymakers are very anxious to do business with Germany."

News.Az