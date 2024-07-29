Germany reiterates call for its nationals to leave Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany on Monday warned of an escalation between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah after a deadly attack in the occupied Golan Heights.

“Especially in this tense situation, it is important to continue to avoid escalation and a regional conflagration. We make this clear to our partners again and again. All actors are called upon to use their influence on their allies in the region,” government's deputy spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters in Berlin.While exchange of border fire between Israel and Hezbollah continues since the Gaza conflict in October, fear of an all-out war have recently grown, especially after Saturday's rocket attack on a football field in the town of Majdal Shams that Israel claims was conducted by the group.Hezbollah has denied responsibility, but Israel says it will have to pay a price. The country's security cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Joav Galant "to decide on the manner and timing of action."Berlin also reiterated its call for nationals in Lebanon to leave the country. “We have had a travel warning and a request to leave Lebanon since October 2023,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer in Berlin, appealing all Germans to use the options that currently exist to leave the country “and to do so urgently now.”There are still 1,300 people with German citizenship registered on the Elefand crisis preparedness list who say they are staying in Lebanon, he added.Earlier in the day, German airline group Lufthansa announced the suspension of flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut, citing current developments in the Middle East.

News.Az