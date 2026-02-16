Yandex metrika counter

Germany to extend border checks by six months

Photo: Reuters

Germany will extend temporary border checks for another six months beyond March 15 due to the current security situation, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told.

According to the report, the German government is currently notifying the European Commission about the planned extension, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as German authorities continue to monitor security challenges and migration pressures across Europe.

Officials have not yet provided further details on operational changes linked to the extension.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

