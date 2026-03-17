No appetite in EU for energy deals with Russia, Kallas says

No appetite in EU for energy deals with Russia, Kallas says

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The European Union has no interest in striking energy deals with Russia, even behind closed doors, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday amid rising energy prices.

Kallas emphasized that discussions with Moscow must first define clear objectives, warning against a return to “business as usual,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Because if we just go back to business as usual, we will have more of this, more wars,” Kallas said. “We have to be very vigilant and not actually give Russia what they want, because their appetite will only grow.”

News.Az