Germany’s inflation hits 2.4% in September, highest this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s inflation rate climbed to 2.4% in September, reaching the highest level so far in 2025, according to official data released Tuesday.

"Following a period of decreasing inflation since the start of the year, an increase in the rate of inflation was registered for the second consecutive month," said Ruth Brand, president of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Consumer price growth in Europe's largest economy has hovered close to the 2 percent target for much of this year, holding steady at 2 percent in June and July before edging up to 2.2 percent in August.

The September uptick was mainly driven by higher service prices and a smaller decline in energy costs. According to Destatis, energy prices fell 0.7 percent year-on-year, marking the fifth straight month of a slowing decline and contributing less to easing inflation than in previous months.

Service prices have been rising faster than average since early 2025, increasing 3.4 percent in September compared with 3.1 percent in the preceding two months. The steepest increases were recorded in combined passenger transport, social facilities, in-patient health services, and insurance.

Rising real wages have been a key driver of higher service costs and have also added to price pressures in the food sector. Destatis data showed food prices rose faster than overall inflation for most of 2025 before easing to 2.1 percent in September.

Despite the latest uptick, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday that inflation is expected to remain slightly above 2 percent through the end of the year.

News.Az