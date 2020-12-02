Google acquires IT company Actifio

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google said on Wednesday that it decided to acquire an American privately held information technology firm Actifio, according to Teletrader,

According to Brad Calder, the Vice President of Google’s engineering division, this planned acquisition shows Google Cloud’s commitment to helping enterprises protect workloads on-premises and in the cloud.

"As organizations across industries sharpen their disaster preparedness strategies and infrastructure resiliency, Actifio’s business continuity solutions will help Google Cloud customers prevent data loss and downtime due to external threats, network failures, human errors and other disruptions," Calder added.

News.Az