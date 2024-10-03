Google Play removes Russian drone-tracking app

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Radar.NF mobile app, developed by the People's Front for emergency response to drones and sabotage groups, has been removed from the Google Play app store, owned by the IT corporation Google, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

It is noted that the app, which had been available for download since August 2023, fell under US sanctions and was therefore removed from Google Play. Currently, the app is only available in the Russian RuStore and Chinese App Gallery, as well as in the form of a chat bot in Telegram.Project manager Mikhail Kamyshev told TASS that the team will continue to work on the app, despite the sanctions and removal. It is planned to develop a web version of the service, which will be posted on the People's Front website.It is reported that since the launch of the app, more than 10 thousand signals have been received from citizens, which helped eliminate dozens of drones.The All-Russian public movement "People's Front "For Russia"" (People's Front) is a coalition of public and political organizations, a public and political movement. It was created in May 2011 at the suggestion of the Chairman of the Government of Russia Vladimir Putin.

News.Az