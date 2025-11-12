Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Italy to receive EU support under new migration mechanism

The European Union announced that Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Italy will qualify for new assistance to manage migration challenges under a mechanism set to take effect in mid-2026 as part of the bloc’s Pact on Migration and Asylum.

According to the European Commission, the new system — known as a “solidarity pool” — allows EU member states to choose how they will contribute: by taking in more migrants, providing financial aid, or offering other forms of support to countries facing high arrivals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Commission said that illegal border crossings dropped by 35% between July 2024 and June 2025, but migration pressures remain unevenly distributed.

“Greece and Cyprus are under migratory pressure due to the disproportionate level of arrivals over the last year. Spain and Italy are also under pressure following search and rescue operations at sea,” the statement said.

Other EU members — including Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland — were identified as being at risk of future migratory pressure and will receive priority access to EU migration support tools.

In a related move, the Commission announced a €250 million tender to help member states purchase drone and anti-drone technologies, aimed at boosting border security and countering hybrid threats.

Six countries, mostly in Eastern Europe, will also be allowed to reduce their contributions to the solidarity pool due to ongoing migration-related challenges over the past five years.

News.Az