Ukraine signs landmark American LNG supply memorandum with Greek partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz has signed a memorandum of understanding with Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. to ensure regular deliveries of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine through Greek terminals and the Vertical Corridor until 2050.

The agreement was announced during the Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC), marking a significant step in Ukraine’s transatlantic energy collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian National News.

“Ukraine is opening a new page of transatlantic cooperation, forming an LNG supply route from the USA through Greece,” said Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The memorandum guarantees stable, long-term LNG supplies for Ukraine, integrates the country’s gas infrastructure into European LNG logistics routes, and establishes a sustainable system for the supply and storage of American LNG. Hrynchuk expressed gratitude to the U.S. and Greek partners, calling the deal a new foundation for Ukraine’s energy stability and opportunities.

This memorandum complements Ukraine’s existing LNG agreements, including a deal with Polish company ORLEN for at least 300 million cubic meters of American LNG. Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the USA recently reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying European gas supplies to reduce reliance on Russian energy resources.

The long-term partnership underscores Ukraine’s strategic pivot toward energy independence and closer cooperation with transatlantic allies.

News.Az