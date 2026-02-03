Greece nears social media ban for under-15s

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece is close to announcing a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15.

The move comes as European countries increase efforts to regulate minors’ online activity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spain also announced plans to ban social media for users under 16 and introduce legislation that could hold social media executives personally responsible for hate speech on their platforms.

Greek officials have not yet released full details of how the proposed restrictions would be implemented.

News.Az