Guatemala shuts schools after deadly earthquakes

Firefighters and Civil Protection members stand in front of a collapsed house in the Santa Fe neighborhood after an earthquake in Guatemala City on July 8, 2025. (PHOTO / AFP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Guatemala suspended classes in and around its capital on Wednesday and ordered the closure of some businesses following an earthquake that triggered deadly landslides.

The tremors, which led to at least two fatalities and damaged buildings, prompted local authorities to take immediate safety measures, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The initial 5.7-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday afternoon struck about 10 miles southwest of Guatemala City, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The city has a population of about three million people.

The earthquake and its aftershocks led to landslides that caused some buildings to collapse, the national disaster agency said on social media. At least two people were killed when a boulder fell on their vehicle, the local news media reported, citing firefighters at the scene. Officials in the area could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala told reporters that some infrastructure, homes and highways had been damaged. He said the earthquake, in a country known for volcanic activity, was not linked to a volcanic eruption.

News.Az