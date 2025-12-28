Guinea election 2025: Will junta leader secure power?

FILE - Guinea's junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya watches over an independence day military parade in Bamako, Mali on Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Guineans are casting ballots in the West African nation’s first presidential election since a military coup in 2021, with junta leader Gen. Mamady Doumbouya widely expected to secure victory. As reported by News.Az with reference to News4Jax and international reports, the election took place on December 28, 2025, marking a controversial turning point in the country’s political transition.

Millions of voters across Guinea went to the polls to choose a new president — the first nationwide vote since the military overthrew the elected government four years ago. The election follows a constitutional referendum that expanded presidential powers and allowed Doumbouya to run.

Major opposition figures have been sidelined — some exiled, others barred on technical grounds — leaving Doumbouya facing only weaker challengers. Civil society groups and rights organizations have raised concerns about restricted civic space, dissolved political parties, and limitations on dissent.

Despite abundant natural resources, including rich bauxite reserves, Guinea continues to struggle with widespread poverty and food insecurity, adding urgency to voters’ concerns over governance and economic development.

Preliminary results are expected within 48 hours of the vote, with a runoff possible if no candidate secures an outright majority. Observers from regional bodies like ECOWAS are monitoring the process.

News.Az