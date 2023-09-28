Gunman kills three in twin Rotterdam shootings - Dutch police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch police have arrested a gunman who killed at least three people in twin shootings in the city of Rotterdam, News.az reports citing BBC.

They say the male attacker, 32, opened fire in a home before setting it alight, then stormed the city's Erasmus Medical Center on Thursday.

He was a student at Erasmus University, which is affiliated with the hospital.

A woman, 39, and her 14-year old daughter were killed in the first shooting. A male lecturer, 43, was shot dead at the hospital.

Footage has emerged showing a man in camouflaged clothing being taken from the hospital building in handcuffs. The motives for the attack were not immediately known.

A security guard who says he was first on the scene told the BBC it was a "shocking" day.

"It was terrible, terrible," he said, visibly shaken and not wanting to give his name.

He said that the gunman had not entered the medical centre through the main entrance.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote in a post on social media: "My thoughts go out to the victims of the violence, their loved ones and to all the people who have been in great fear."

News.Az