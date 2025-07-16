Gunmen kill at least 20 in central Nigeria attack, officials confirm

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people have been killed in a gun attack on a village in central Nigeria, local authorities said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Tahoss, in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, state assembly member Dewan Gabriel said in a statement.

Graphic videos and photographs on social media platforms showed what appeared to be corpses and burnt down houses in the aftermath of the attack.

Sati Shuwa, a local official in charge of the area, said the assailants, armed with guns and machetes, were undeterred by the presence of security personnel as they burned down houses during the raid.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings, but such attacks are common in Nigeria’s north where local herders and farmers often clash over limited access to land and water. The prolonged conflict has become deadlier in recent years, with authorities and analysts warning that more herdsmen are taking up arms. Last month, gunmen killed at least 150 people in neighbouring Benue state. "The rising attacks in Riyom Local Government Area have become alarming, creating a state of fear and insecurity that must be addressed urgently," Gabriel said. He acknowledged the efforts of the government and security agencies, but called for a change in tactics to tackle the situation more effectively.

