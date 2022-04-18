Guterres, Erdogan discuss organization of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues of the organization of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, the office of the UN Secretary General said on Monday, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"On Sunday, the Secretary-General spoke with H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye," it said, adding that they discussed "the need for humanitarian corridors for the distribution of aid and the evacuation of people" in Ukraine.

"They also discussed the situation in Jerusalem, during which the Secretary-General reaffirmed his position that the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem must be upheld and respected. Any provocation must be avoided at all costs," it said.

News.Az