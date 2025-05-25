Hamas insists a Gaza deal must include both a ceasefire and hostage release, TV reports
According to the television channel’s source in Egyptian security agencies, the Palestinian movement "insists that issues of a ceasefire and hostage release deal not be separated at Gaza settlement talks [with Israel." Hamas "is afraid that after the release of hostages, the Israeli side would resume combat operations in the enclave," the source said.
Egypt "is sparing no effort to resume the negotiating process" between Hamas and Israel, which "came to a deadlock this July," the source said, adding that Egypt’s mediatory efforts "are being supported by the international community," despite the fact that "both parties [to the conflict] are unwilling to react to Egypt’s actions positively."
The Palestinian Maan agency, which is close to Hamas, reported on November 1 that the Palestinian movement had rejected the initiative from go-betweens at the indirect talks with Israel to ink a deal on a temporary ceasefire and the exchange of a limited number of hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Hamas claims that this initiative ignores their basic demands.