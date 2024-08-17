Hamas rejects new version of Gaza ceasefire deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian Hamas movement has rejected the US-proposed new version of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, the movement's statement says, News.az reports.

According to the information, the reason for this is the absence of the conditions previously expressed by the Palestinian movement in the agreement.The movement reported that the latest proposal differed significantly from the previous version, which they had agreed to in principle, meaning that they were not ready to accept it.

News.Az