Türkiye and the US explore new energy cooperation in Baku

Türkiye and the US explore new energy cooperation in Baku

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New opportunities for cooperation between Türkiye and the United States were discussed during a meeting in Baku between Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Caleb Orr, Bayraktar said on his X account.

"The meeting discussed strategic views aimed at ensuring the energy supply security of Türkiye and the region, and assessed new areas of cooperation and potential opportunities between the two countries," Bayraktar wrote, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The meeting took place as part of the 31st Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 14th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

News.Az