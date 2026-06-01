Auger-Aliassime storms into French Open last eight

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Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 on Monday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in his career, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

After spending more than 11 hours on court across nine sets in his first three matches during the opening week's heatwave, the Canadian needed just two hours and eight minutes to secure victory in his fourth-round encounter, played in temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius.

"Today was the ideal scenario," Auger-Aliassime said.

"It was the best tennis I've played here. It's great that in the fourth match I've found my best tennis."

The 25-year-old will next face unseeded Italian Flavio Cobolli. Speaking on court after the French Open match, the Montreal-born player appealed for the support of the Paris crowd.

"This has always been a dream for me," he said. "I'm not French, but I'm very Francophone, and I'm sure I can count on your support all the way to the end.

"I feel as if I'm at home."

Auger-Aliassime earned the decisive break in the fourth game of the opening set. He then saved two break points in the following game as Tabilo attempted to respond, before comfortably taking the set, with the next four service games all held to love.

In the second set, the Canadian secured the only break he needed in the 11th game. As Tabilo's resistance faded, Auger-Aliassime dominated the third set, wrapping it up in just 26 minutes to complete a commanding straight-sets victory.

News.Az