Head of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas views work of oil terminals in Azerbaijan's Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas JSC (KMG, Kazakhstan's national company) Magzum Mirzagaliyev, got acquainted with the work of bp Sangachal and Azertrans terminals, which are involved in the transit of Kazakh oil, the KazMunayGas JSC says, News.az reports.

During his visit to the Azertrans terminal, Mirzagaliyev met with the crew of the tanker Astana, owned by Kazmortransflot LLP, which had brought a batch of Tengiz oil to Baku for delivery to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The crew members observed that in the management of technological processes, special attention is paid to labor and environmental safety issues, which aid in the continuous transportation of oil. The head of KMG inquired about the sailors' working conditions and wished them good luck and a safe journey.

To note, the tanker Astana transports Tengiz oil along the Aktau-Baku route under the terms of a transit arrangement struck between KazMunaiGas and SOCAR for 1.5 million tons of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan.

News.Az