Tag:
Astana
Kazakhstan takes oil giants to court: First legal victory
28 Jan 2026-10:26
Rasul Kospanov: “The Middle Corridor will shape the future of the entire Eurasian continent” - INTERVIEW
22 Jan 2026-09:40
Air Astana reroutes flights to avoid Iran’s airspace
15 Jan 2026-11:25
Air Astana flight makes emergency landing after cabin smoke
17 Dec 2025-12:20
Armenian PM discusses regional issues, bilateral ties in Astana
21 Nov 2025-18:48
Armenian PM arrives in Astana for official visit
20 Nov 2025-18:19
Farhad Kassenov: Azerbaijan changes balance in Central Asia - INTERVIEW
20 Nov 2025-09:44
Azerbaijan’s growing role in Central Asia: What is driving the shift?
17 Nov 2025-09:14
Astana and Washington agree to collaborate on critical minerals
06 Nov 2025-20:58
Astana and Baku are pillars of a new Eurasian architecture - Kazakh expert on Aliyev’s visit
23 Oct 2025-09:01
